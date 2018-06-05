Clear

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 1:26 PM

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York City apartment Tuesday, according to a NYPD source.

Scroll for more content...

A second NYPD source said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. this morning and a suicide note was found.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and dry today with storm chances for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events