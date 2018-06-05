Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York City apartment Tuesday, according to a NYPD source.
A second NYPD source said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. this morning and a suicide note was found.
