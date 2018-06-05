Rep. Keith Ellison considering leaving Congress to run for Minnesota Attorney General

Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, is considering leaving Congress to run for Minnesota Attorney General, two sources with knowledge of his plans tell CNN.

It's unclear what future, if any, he would have with the DNC if he chose to pursue the statewide office.

The decision has not been finalized, but Ellison huddled with his top advisers on Monday night to discuss the move, which comes amid the congressman's frustrations with Congress as well as being DNC Chair Tom Perez's understudy, sources say.

Ellison declined to confirm that he was considering a run for attorney general on Tuesday morning. Politico first reported the news on Monday night.

"I am not ready to make any comments," he told CNN. "It will all be clear as crystal, and it won't be too long from now."

The filing deadline is Tuesday.

Ellison, who has been in Congress since 2007, ran for DNC chair in 2017, hoping to represent the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party. He lost that race to Perez but was brought into the DNC to work as the former labor secretary's deputy.

Though that endeavor has included outreach to liberal grassroots organizations and building connections between groups that once felt excluded by the DNC, Ellison has bristled at some of Perez's decisions, most recently his decision to endorse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over actress and activist Cynthia Nixon.

Ellison, sources say, has also grown tired of Congress, feeling that the legislative body gets little done. Meanwhile, Democratic attorneys general around the country have become political stars in the Trump era, leading court challenges to some of the administration's most controversial policies.

The Minnesota Attorney General's race is already a crowded affair, but Ellison's entry would likely make him the frontrunner due to his ties to the liberal grassroots and name recognition.

Democrats in Minnesota days ago voted to endorse activist Matt Pelikan for attorney general over incumbent Attorney General Lori Swanson.