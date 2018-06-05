Clear
Deputies rescue abandoned duckling

Butler County deputies rescued a paddle of ducklings and reunited them with their mother Monday morning, but the grou...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:18 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:18 PM

Butler County deputies rescued a paddle of ducklings and reunited them with their mother Monday morning, but the group waddled off without its smallest member.

According to a Facebook post from the Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers, the two deputies crawled down into a sewer to retrieve the trapped ducklings and transport them safely above ground in a cardboard box.

However, the mother duck left without her smallest baby.

Don't worry -- the fuzzy little friend is OK. Deputies will take it to a rescue, according to the post, where it can hopefully live a fowl-bulous life.

Sunny and dry today with storm chances for tomorrow.
