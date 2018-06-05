Ex-Michigan State dean accused of criminal sexual conduct scheduled for court hearing

Larry Nassar's former boss, William Strampel is expected in a Michigan court Tuesday, as he faces charges related and unrelated to the disgraced former doctor for the US women's Olympic gymnastics team.

Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, was charged in March with one felony count of misconduct in office and other charges after four female students accused him of using his power to sexually assault, harass and solicit nude photos of them, according to a criminal complaint.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his actions as dean from 2002 to 2018 and two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to his failure to oversee Nassar properly, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

The charges against the former dean came as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth's investigation into how Nassar was able to abuse more than 200 young girls and women over two decades.

Strampel is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the East Lansing District Court.

Strampel was Nassar's boss before the former doctor pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography. Nassar has been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

During Nassar's sentencing, a number of women blamed Michigan State for dismissing their complaints against the former doctor and failing to stop him.

In February, Michigan State moved to revoke Strampel's tenure and he stepped down as dean in December, citing health problems.

As far as the Nassar scandal, several key figures who were involved in MSU and USA Gymnastics are expected to speak at a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday, on how past processes failed to protect Olympic athletes and efforts to do better.

The witnesses in the Senate hearing are Rhonda Faehn, the former women's program director of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, former president of USA Gymnastics and Lou Anna Simon, former president of Michigan State University.