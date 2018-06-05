Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man wanted in Northwood stabbing in custody, allegedly told victim 'you're going to die tonight, white boy' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chicago woman dies after jumping from extra-alarm fire

A woman has died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side....

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:19 PM

A woman has died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side.

Scroll for more content...

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Touhy in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside.

A woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Maria Silva.

Another person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and dry today with storm chances for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events