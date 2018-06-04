Clear

URGENT - Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering

(CNN) -- The Special Counsel's Office has accused Paul Manafort of attempting to shape potential witnesses' testimony...

(CNN) -- The Special Counsel's Office has accused Paul Manafort of attempting to shape potential witnesses' testimony and has asked to send him to jail as he awaits his trial, according to a filing in DC District Court on Monday night. Manafort is currently out on house arrest and a $10 million unsecured bail, and is awaiting a trial in Virginia scheduled for late July and a trial in DC scheduled to begin in September. He has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his failure to disclose his lobbying work for a foreign government. Tampering with a witness is a crime in itself — and it's one Manafort has not yet been charged with.

