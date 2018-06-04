Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man killed after falling from cliff on Chattahoochee River

A Douglasville man is dead after falling from a cliff while tubing with a group of friends on the Chattahoochee River...

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 6:06 PM

A Douglasville man is dead after falling from a cliff while tubing with a group of friends on the Chattahoochee River Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

Christian Collis, 25, was with friends around 8:30 p.m. when he fell from the cliff, struck a rocky base and then submerged into the river. His friends tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

County County Fire and a rescue team eventually located Collis at Sandy Spring Park off Akers Drive.

Collis was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the case.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms later tonight setting up for a warm and muggy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events