Clear

Police: Sex offender abducted infant daughter

Police in Virginia are searching for a missing 7-month-old girl on Monday morning and her father, a registered sex of...

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 1:35 PM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 1:35 PM

Police in Virginia are searching for a missing 7-month-old girl on Monday morning and her father, a registered sex offender.

Scroll for more content...

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, approximately 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and and blue eyes. 2

Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. Emma has a small scar on her left cheek.

Police believe her biological father, Carl Ray Kennedy, to be her abductor. According to the N.C. Bureau of Investigation, Kennedy, who once had an Asheboro, North Carolina address, is a registered sex offender. 1

Kennedy is described a 51-year-old white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers. Kennedy has a pierced left ear and numerous tattoos on both arms.

Police believe her biological father, Carl Ray Kennedy, to be her abductor. According to the N.C. Bureau of Investigation, Kennedy, who once had an Asheboro, North Carolina address, is a registered sex offender. 1

Kennedy is described a 51-year-old white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers. Kennedy has a pierced left ear and numerous tattoos on both arms.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events