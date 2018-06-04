Parkland students announce 'Road to Change'

Scroll for more content...

The survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre could be coming to a city near you this summer.

They've decided that their efforts, which include organizing school walkouts, converging on the Florida Capitol and staging March For Our Lives events, deserve a wider audience.

To date, they've largely focused on gun control legislation, encouraging young people to vote and holding politicians accountable -- specifically, those beholden to gun rights groups.

This is why we're going to Tallahassee

Now, in an effort to combat low voter turnout, particularly in midterm elections, they're embarking June 15 on a two-month summer tour. Along the way they plan to call for more action on gun control and stage voter registration drives in 50 cities, spanning 20 states.

They'll also be visiting every congressional district in their home state of Florida.

Backed by two dozen of his classmates wearing matching "Road to Change" T-shirts, Cameron Kasky told reporters that he and his classmates will be targeting cities where the National Rifle Association holds the most sway with politicians, as well as communities rocked by gun violence.

"We can fix the political system," said Kasky, who just wrapped his junior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "We do not have to surrender to dirty, awful politics."

The tour begins June 15 in Chicago, where the MSDHS students will be joining a peace march led by students from St. Sabina Academy.