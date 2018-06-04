Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Brown water invades Sanibel Island following Lake Okeechobee release

If you took a trip to Sanibel Island over the weekend, you may have seen a difference in water color along the coast....

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 12:06 PM

If you took a trip to Sanibel Island over the weekend, you may have seen a difference in water color along the coast.

Scroll for more content...

Brown water has started to creep into the water on Sanibel.

According to the Sanibel Department of Natural Resources, the brown water is suspected to be a direct result of Lake Okeechobee releases that started Friday.

Historic rainfall in Southwest Florida during May caused the lake to reach levels that exceeded the 17-feet it plateaued at during Hurricane Irma.

Research scientist Richard Bartleson said it could only take a few days for the brown water to start showing up at the beaches in Fort Myers and Sanibel.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events