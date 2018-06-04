Clear

Phoenix-Scottsdale police surround suspect possibly connected to recent shootings

A suspect who may be linked to a series of shootings in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, is currently surrounded by police, according to Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Authorities are trying to contact the suspect at an Extended Stay Hotel in Scottsdale, and police said the activity appears to be related to a string of homicides in the area.

Police have said the killings of a forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals Thursday and Friday are related, and a fourth death at a mental health counseling facility may also be connected.

Developing story - more to come

