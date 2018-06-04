Clear

Anchor unravels 'hydra' of lies in Trump letter

CNN's John Berman breaks down President Trump's legal team's previous claim that the President didn't dictate a statement put out about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower, which was proven to be untrue in a confidential letter sent to special counsel Robert Mueller by Trump's former lawyer John Dowd and Jay Sekulow.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 8:46 AM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 8:58 AM

Scroll for more content...

CNN's "New Day" co-anchor John Berman called out President Donald Trump's attorneys Monday over the White House's shifting statements on Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

Berman likened the revelation that Trump "dictated" a misleading statement about the meeting to The New York Times to "a writhing hydra of dishonesty."

"You chop off one lie, and two more emerge in its place," he added.

To make the point, he played a series of clips showing Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denying Trump dictated the statement. Then, he played one of Trump's lawyers and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani saying the team's "recollection keeps changing."

"It seems, Mr. Mayor, the biggest failure in recollection was the recollection to actually tell the truth," Berman concluded.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events