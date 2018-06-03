Bikers pack Saraland Waffle House to show support for police

More than 150 bikers from across the Southeast gathered Sunday in Saraland to support Waffle House and police officers.

The demonstration is in response to other protests in Saraland that happened following the arrest of Chikesia Clemons. She was the woman wrestled to the ground by police officers as she was arrested inside the Saraland Waffle House in April. Video of the arrest showed her dress was pulled down, exposing her upper body.

The Saraland Police Department said the arrest was justified because Clemons and a friend threatened Waffle House employees and refused to leave the restaurant when asked. Attorneys for Clemons have disputed that claim.

Sunday's event was organized by Kenda Todd. She said plans for the demonstration came together in less than two weeks.

"With all the controversy a due to the recent arrest of by the young lady, it was just necessary to show these people that we support them," said Todd. "You can't just walk into an establishment and be belligerent and threatening and hostile and not suffer the outcome of getting arrested. We just felt that it was necessary to show these guys that we back them."

Todd said she used social media to spread the word among the biker community and many wanted to show their support for police officers.

"You either obey the law and you comply or things happen. They did their job. they had to do their job that's what they're trained to do," said Todd. "It was unfortunate that the young lady's wardrobe had exposed herself. But under the circumstances, like I said, if you don't comply with the law then you're going to get manhandled whether you're a woman or a man."

The bikers first gathered at the Waffle House on Industrial Parkway and had breakfast. Around 11 a.m., they lined up and went to the Saraland Police Department headquarters on Highway 43. There, they lined both sides of the road and waved flags and signs supporting the police.

Todd said, "We bring peace. We're all about peace so we're not here to raise a ruckus or anything. We're just here to fellowship orderly and have breakfast and show these guys that we love them."