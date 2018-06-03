Clear

Bomb threat at Wisconsin Wal-Mart prompts evacuation

Officials in Manitowoc County were notified of a bomb threat on Saturday evening just after 5:00 PM. It happened at t...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 3:47 PM

Officials in Manitowoc County were notified of a bomb threat on Saturday evening just after 5:00 PM. It happened at the Wal-Mart store on 4115 Calumet Ave. The store was evacuated.

The Manitowoc Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Green Bay Police Department for use of their K-9 unit that specialize in explosive detection. They say no explosive devices were found and no one was injured.

The investigation is continuing.


