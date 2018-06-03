Hundreds protest in Jordan against austerity measures

Hundreds of Jordanians are expected to take to the streets on Sunday for a fifth day of anti-austerity protests.

Thousands have been protesting, both in the capital Amman and other cities, since a strike was held on Wednesday against an IMF-backed austerity plan that would raise taxes and energy prices.

State-run news agency Petra reports that protesters in Amman urged the government "to revisit the whole economic approach and search for other alternatives that would guarantee better and stable living conditions."

Petra also reports that protests were seen in at least seven other cities throughout the country on Saturday.

Last month the Jordanian government introduced an income tax bill aimed at widening the tax base, increasing the tax brackets, and penalizing those who do not pay.

Protests started on Wednesday after trade unions rejected the bill, calling on the government to withdraw it and announcing a general strike.

Members of Parliament have vowed to reject it, refusing to vote on the bill.

Jordanian MP Kais Zayadin from the Ma'an party tells CNN the protests began because "the government failed to engage the public and properly communicate with different segments of society."

On Saturday, King Abdullah II urged his government "to lead a comprehensive, rational, national dialogue to reach a consensus on the draft income tax law that does not fatigue the public, combats evasion and improves efficiency of tax collection," according to a statement issued by the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah II also affirmed that it would be "unfair for citizens to be left alone to carry the burden of financial reform, stressing that shortcomings in providing vital services such as education, health care, and transport will not be tolerated," according to Petra.

Also on Saturday, Petra reported that the government and unions had agreed to continued discussions over the law.

That was not enough for protesters.

A sea of protesters gathered outside of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki's office on Saturday night.

Images of burning tires and blocked roads teeming with demonstrators could be seen in videos posted to social media.

While the protests remained largely peaceful, there were some reports of violence, as riot police and security officials clashed with some of the protesters and deployed tear gas .

Zayadin says Jordan is going through a tough economic situation, which is fueling the protests. "We are a small country that has been hit with repeated crises, and regular Jordanian citizens are feeling the weight of it," he said. "It is not enough for the government to increase the financial burden on citizens, the government must itself walk the talk and demonstrate how they are trimming costs themselves."

In 2016, Jordan received an IMF loan with the goal of reforming the country's economy and lowering the public debt in exchange for implementing austerity measures, cutting subsidies, and increasing the sales tax.