Clear

Mother says unknown caller keeps threatening to kill her

A young mother said she was afraid for her life after an unidentified man called dozens of times and then threatened ...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 12:32 PM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 12:32 PM

A young mother said she was afraid for her life after an unidentified man called dozens of times and then threatened to kill her.

Scroll for more content...

The 24-year-old mother did not want her identity released but says the calls started about two weeks ago.

"It started off being really nasty perverted stuff," said the woman. "It wouldn't stop until I answered it and let it sit there for a few minutes. Then every time I hang up they won't stop until I answer."

Then the calls took a turn this week and the caller started threatening to kill her and dump her body in the White River.

"(He said) that I would not end up to see my kids grow up," she said. "And my kids would not be able to grow up either."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a detective is working the case and trying to trace the calls back to the person making the threats.

"It definitely scares me, especially when I'm alone and I have my three kids. I definitely don't feel safe," said.

Police say you should ignore calls from blocked or unknown numbers and if you think you're in danger – protect yourself – get with a family member or friend and call the police.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events