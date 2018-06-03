Hamptons 'builder to the stars' among those feared dead in plane crash off Long Island

A prominent builder, known for erecting mansions in the Hamptons for wealthy celebrities, was aboard a small plane that crashed off the coast of Long Island on Saturday.

East Hampton Police say Bernard Krupinski, 70, his wife Bonnie Krupinski, 70, their grandson William Maerov, 22, and pilot John Dollard, 47, were on the plane when it crashed.

Krupinski, a East Hampton native, was a well-known businessman who built luxury homes for Martha Stewart and Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, among others, according to his website. A 1992 New York Times profile called him "Contractor to the Stars."

The Piper PA31 Navajo plane went down Saturday afternoon about a mile off of Indian Wells Beach, according to a statement from the US Coast Guard. The beach is in Amagansett, near the eastern tip of Long Island.

Two bodies have been recovered and two people are still missing. Coast Guard rescue crews, local agencies, fishing vessels, and shore units continue to search the area for survivors.

Police say the identifies of the deceased will not be released until there is confirmation from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office.

According to a press release by the East Hampton Police Department, "extreme weather" was reported in the area at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and the NTSB.

In a statement to CNN, Stewart said she was devastated by the news. "Ben and Bonnie were my friends from the moment I met them in the early 1990s," she said. "I was fortunate to work with 'Builder Ben,' as I always called him, on the renovation of my 1878 home in East Hampton."

Stewart added, "I loved his ability to problem solve and build beautiful homes. Together they were generous philanthropists and supporters of East End businesses. Bonnie became my dear friend and always exuded charm and practical good sense."

Her statement also mentioned the Krupinskis' grandson, William Maerove, saying he "was an outstanding young man -- very curious, well educated, well-traveled and a delight to be with. I spent a lot of time with Will, advising him on business plans and together we planned his grandparents' 70th birthday party last summer. His potential was lost in this very unexpected way."

Stewart concluded by saying she "will miss each of them so very, very much."

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin said in a statement that the the Krupinskis "were a larger than life couple everyone knew, loved, and respected. They will be dearly missed by their family, friends, employees, and neighbors who adored them, their vision, love of flying, entrepreneurship, and devotion to the east end of Long Island."

In a separate statement, Amos Goodman, Chairman for the East Hampton Town Republican Committee, said, "Bonnie and Ben Krupinski were two great pillars of our community, who embodied the values of our town: generosity, warmth, charity, kindness, and hard work. They were personal friends to many, myself included. The apparent loss of life of those aboard the plane today is devastating and cruel."

The couple's commitment to their community was recognized when they were awarded the East Hampton Lions Club's "Citizens of the Year" award in 2017.