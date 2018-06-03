Arizona teachers collecting signatures for education initiative

Over 300 teachers hit the streets today across the state collecting signatures to get an education initiative on the November ballot.

"It wasn't because we were unhappy with our pay it was because we need to improve public education in Arizona," said Kelley Fisher.

Fisher is a kindergarten teacher at Las Brisas Elementary where she has taught for 20 years. She was out in Glendale today for several hours braving the hot temperatures for her kids and her school.

"We are hoping to get 225,000 signatures before July 5," Fisher said.

Those signatures would ensure the initiative makes it on the ballot. They calling for a 700 million dollar investment in public education every year.

"It would really impact the students," Fisher said.

Apart from Glendale, there were other events in Tucson, the West and East Valley, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Yuma, Flagstaff and the White Mountains.

Teachers say they will be out every weekend until the deadline to get the signatures that they need.

"It's time to get geared up and make sure that people know that Red for Ed is still alive and kicking," Fisher said. "We really want to make sure we have more than we need. We really want to set a record to show that education is this important to many people."