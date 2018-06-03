Clear

Denver Police investigating accidental shooting from gun of an off-duty FBI agent

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 11:03 AM

Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.

The apparent, accidental shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. at the Mile High Spirits club in the Lower Downtown neighborhood of Denver.

According to a Denver Police Department spokesperson, an off-duty FBI agent was dancing at a night club when his firearm dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor.

When the agent picked up the handgun, "an unintended discharge occurred," hitting a patron inside the club in the lower leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to a FBI supervisor. The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office, the spokesperson said.

The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
