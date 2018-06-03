Russell Wilson and wife Ciara tour four possible MLB stadium sites in Portland

The Portland Diamond Project added a couple of stars to their group effort in bringing Major League Baseball to Portland.

Seahawk's quarterback Russell Wilson's day in the Beaver State began with his passing camp at Nike headquarters. From there it was from Beaverton to Baseballism Headquarters in the Pearl District near where a potential gem of a future ballpark and community could thrive if the Portland Diamond Project partners can deliver what no other group has been able to do in the past.

The one-time minor league ballplayer and NFL all-pro said he was all in on the perfect pitch for Portland.

"The Pacific Northwest is something that means so much to Ciara and I both. There's been a lot of winning in the Pacific Northwest and we want to keep winning," Wilson said.

Russell's wife Ciara will be equally invested. The Grammy award-winning performer is rooted in the national pastime too, growing up with her beloved Braves and working the hot dog stand in Atlanta.

On Saturday, the Wilson's toured four possible stadium sites via helicopter.

Two in northwest Portland in the Esco industrial property in Slabtown, Terminal Two at the Port of Portland north of the Fremont Bridge, the Portland Public Schools site north of the Rose Quarter, and the fourth site has not been released to the public.

Portland Diamond Project founder and president Craig Cheek, the former Nike executive who helped sign the Seahawk quarterback, is the face and name leading the rally to bring the Bigs to Rip City with the Portland Diamond Project.

Turning 30-years-old this season, Wilson has been vocal that he'd like to play QB for at least another decade.

If MLB to PDX was first and long, the star power and name notoriety of Wilson and Ciara at least make it manageable on a long drive ahead.