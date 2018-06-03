Clear

Two York County groups protest immigrant family separation

Members of Indivisible York and the York County Division of CASA held a peaceful protest at the York County Detention...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 11:04 AM

Members of Indivisible York and the York County Division of CASA held a peaceful protest at the York County Detention Center.

Scroll for more content...

The protest was in response to a government policy that separates children from migrant or refugee parents who are caught crossing the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Indivisible York members and CASA do not agree with the immigration policies championed by the current administration.

"This racist policy that is separating children and families at the borders, we believe this is not what we stand for," said Laila Martin, protest organizer. "Separating children and their parents at the age of 18-months is cruel, it's inhumane and it should not be happening."

Indivisible York says they are dedicated to ensuring that local lawmakers hear their voices.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events