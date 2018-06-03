Clear

Trump to host Ramadan dinner

President Donald Trump will host a ...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 8:02 AM

President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House this week celebrating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a Politico report.

The iftar dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the report, and a guest list was not made available by the White House.

The event was not held last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition by previous Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

As he also did last year, Trump released a statement in mid-May celebrating the start of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims may not eat or drink from dawn to dusk, and the tradition of fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. There are approximately 3.45 million Muslims in the United States as of 2017.

