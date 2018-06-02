Trump says Senate Democrats are 'resisting the will' of voters

In his weekly address on Saturday, President Donald Trump criticized the idea of a Democrat-led "resistance" to his presidency and accused Senate Democrats of "resisting the will of the American voter" by blocking nominations to his administration and opposing immigration policy he supports.

Scroll for more content...

"Senate Democrats call it 'the resistance,'" Trump said at the opening of the address, adding, "They're resisting the will of the American voter and it is not good."

The President said that his "nominees face a longer average confirmation wait than any in the history of our country" and that "more than 300 of our nominees are still awaiting a vote."

According to research from The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, 202 of the more than 660 key positions that require Senate confirmation have no nominees, while 330 nominees have been confirmed.

The research shows that during his presidency, Barack Obama had sent more nominations to the Senate for confirmation than Trump has at this point in his administration, as of May 31. It also found that on average, it took a Trump nominee 86 days to be confirmed, while it took an Obama nominee 67 days to be confirmed.

In his address, Trump also blamed Democrats for "blocking urgently needed improvements to our border security," saying, "they have blocked every effort to close deadly loopholes, to keep out vicious criminals, and to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs."

For their part, congressional Democrats have criticized the President's border and immigration policy as politically motivated and ineffective.

In April, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of cynically attempting "to ignite anti-immigrant fervor" after the administration announced a plan to deploy National Guard troops to the southern border. The President's "needless militarization of the border is motivated purely by political calculation, not our national security," Pelosi said in a statement at the time.

"Democrats stand for smart, strong border security that honors our oath to support and defend the Constitution, and protect the American people," Pelosi said.