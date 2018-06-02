Hot air balloon's proximity concerns homeowner

A hot air balloon was only feet above a man's home in Rhodes Ranch earlier this week.

Scroll for more content...

Marvin Fisch says he was enjoying his morning coffee on Wednesday when he heard the sound of a hot air balloon.

"I heard a noise, which I recognized as the burner of a hot air balloon and it sounded very close," said Fisch.

He walked out toward his pool and discovered the hot air balloon.

"I waved, and that's when one of them yelled, 'Is the coffee ready?' I said 'Yeah! Land on the golf course and I'd be happy to serve you some!'" said Fisch.

His morning cup of joe was had to wait as he snapped several photos of the balloon as it lingered over a golf course and then disappeared off the horizon.

"I'm not sure why they come down that low," wondered Fisch. "It's more thrills for the passengers, perhaps."

Fisch looked up the FAA regulations and found that hot air balloons must maintain at least 1,000 feet above a congested area. However, the FAA says if a balloon is either taking off or landing, they do not have to abide by the 1,000-foot regulation.

FAA recommends that if people suspect an unsafe condition or pilot behavior to report it. They can do that by contacting the FAA's Las Vegas Flight Standards District Office.