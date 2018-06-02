Thieves using high-tech way to hack, steal vehicles

There's a new high-tech way for people to rip off car owners.

Lots of people love vehicles with keyless entry and push-button start. You can leave the key fob in a purse or pocket while you operate the car with no hassle.

But it turns out, criminals can re-broadcast that fob signal to trick your car into unlocking and even starting.

"Thieves will basically take advantage of the fact that your cars keyless entry is constantly re-transmitting a signal," said Ken Colburn, CEO of Data Doctors.

If you keep your keyless fob close to your front door it's even easier to access for a high-tech thief.

"They're able to relay that signal from inside of your house to your car to fool your car into thinking the key fob is there," said Colburn. "It's pretty inexpensive technology because it's just a radio signal."

But there is a way to battle back.

Colburn said to keep the fob in a room further away from the front of the house or outside access points. You can also toss the fob in a metal container like a child's metal lunchbox or cocktail shaker.

"Basically, just open the cocktail shaker, throw your key fob in, and you've cut the signal to the point where the bad guys can't take advantage of the fact it's out in the open," said Colburn.