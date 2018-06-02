A Bakersfield woman is asking for the community's help in finding a stolen truck that's been in her family for generations.
Scroll for more content...
Claudia Casagrande says a 1936 Diamond T truck was stolen Thursday night while parked in central Bakersfield on 20th Street, near C and D Streets.
Casagrande tells 23ABC her family bought the truck when it was brand new and it's been in her family ever since.
Casagrande says the 82-year-old truck is rare and historic. She's filed a report with Bakersfield Police.
If you have any information on this stolen truck, you're asked to call (661) 327-7111.
Related Content
- Woman asking for stolen historic 1936 Diamond T truck to be returned
- Stolen truck sentence
- Stolen bracelet with husband's ashes returned to Elizabeth City woman
- Stolen wedding rings returned to widower
- Police: Rochester sees truck get stolen while moving snow
- Woman in custody following stolen ambulance pursuit
- Rochester Police looking to return stolen urn to owner
- Stolen vehicle returned to 20-year-old man battling cancer
- Baby Jesus stolen from church returned after nearly 100 years
- Dog stolen from family's yard returned safe but dyed pink