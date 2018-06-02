Woman asking for stolen historic 1936 Diamond T truck to be returned

A Bakersfield woman is asking for the community's help in finding a stolen truck that's been in her family for generations.

Claudia Casagrande says a 1936 Diamond T truck was stolen Thursday night while parked in central Bakersfield on 20th Street, near C and D Streets.

Casagrande tells 23ABC her family bought the truck when it was brand new and it's been in her family ever since.

Casagrande says the 82-year-old truck is rare and historic. She's filed a report with Bakersfield Police.

If you have any information on this stolen truck, you're asked to call (661) 327-7111.