Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Trump. It's huge

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his summit with Kim Jong Un is back on. This news came after senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol hand-delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to the President.

Scroll for more content...

The White House released photos of its delivery, and this isn't just any ordinary letter.

It's huge.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out that holding an envelope that size might make one's hands look small. The President's hand size is something he has previously defended.

Others wondered, will Trump reciprocate with an equally large letter? At what point does something stop being an envelope and start becoming a paper bag?

As for what this giant letter contained, well, we don't know just yet.

Right after his meeting Friday with Kim Yong Chol, President Trump told reporters he had not yet read the letter. But a White House official has since confirmed that the President has read the contents of that giant envelope.

The letter was "carefully examined" by the Secret Service for anything potentially dangerous before the North Korean official was able to deliver it, according to a White House official.

The summit is set to be held on June 12 in Singapore.