Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missouri's governor leaves office today. The NAACP wants him to pardon death row inmate before he departs

Missouri's governor took the rare steps last year of staying the execution of a death row inmate and announcing the ...

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 4:00 PM

Missouri's governor took the rare steps last year of staying the execution of a death row inmate and announcing the creation of a five-person panel to look at the case.

Scroll for more content...

But with Eric Greitens resigning in disgrace and leaving office Friday, supporters of convicted killer Marcellus Williams were scrambling to figure out whether that board inquiry would ever meet.

It had been scheduled to meet Tuesday but an attorney for Williams' team said they had been notified the meeting was canceled.

The NAACP was one of the groups that asked Greitens to commute Williams' sentence before departing office.

"The (NAACP) has long been opposed to the death penalty in any case because it is a cruel, inhumane, and unnecessary punishment that has been applied in a racially disparate manner. However, above and beyond these general problems, there are compelling reasons to spare Mr. Williams' life," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will replace Greitens.

Williams was convicted in the death of Felicia Gayle, 42, a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper who was stabbed 43 times inside her home in August 1998.

The newly acquired evidence shows Williams' DNA was not found on the murder weapon, Williams' lawyers say, though DNA from another male was found.

That evidence was not available when Williams went to trial in 2001, court documents say. Williams maintains his innocence and says he was convicted on the testimony of individuals who were, themselves, convicted felons.

The state attorney general's office said the new DNA evidence does not show that Williams is innocent. His guilt was proven without DNA evidence, it said.

Other evidence included a laptop belonging to the victim's husband, which Williams sold and police recovered, and some of the victim's personal items, which police found in the trunk of the car Williams drove, according to court documents.

Williams got picked up about three weeks after Gayle was killed on unrelated charges. His cellmate from that timel, Henry Cole, and Laura Asaro, Williams' girlfriend, testified for the state, saying Williams told them separately that he killed Gayle, according to the documents filed by the state attorney general.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events