Memorial service to be held for K9 officer Apollo

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold a memorial service for K9 officer who recently died.
Apollo, 9, suffered setbacks after recent surgeries and was unable to recover.
The service will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville High School's Custer Stadium.
"He passed peacefully with his partner, fellow officers, and other loved ones by his side," Capt. Jay Hastings said. "Apollo was a good and faithful servant who will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him."
