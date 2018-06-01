We're guessing that's the face of a happy turtle.
Scroll for more content...
Argentine Township Police posted a picture of the 20-pound snapping turtle that had gotten trapped between a pipe and the dam near Silver Lake Road.
John Harwood, with the dam, and Argentine Township Sgt. Doug Fulton used a crowbar to help rescue the snapper and release it back into the wild.
Related Content
- Large snapping turtle rescued, released
- 100+ cold-stunned sea turtles rescued as cold temps invade
- Study finds NFL players have large aortas
- Spunky Mars Curiosity Rover snaps a new selfie
- Snap CEO Evan Spiegel made $638 million last year
- Dow snaps longest losing streak in a year
- Man rescued after falling 40 feet at Pilot Mountain identified, released from hospital
- Large turn out for first week of open enrollment
- Appeals court approves large hot lot near Zumbrota
- At least 22 civilians, firefigher hurt in large scale fire