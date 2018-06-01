Clear

Maroon 5 video celebrates inspiring women

Maroon 5's music video for "Girls Like You" features cameos from a cast of inspiring women.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 1:10 PM

Scroll for more content...

Maroon 5's new video for "Girls Like You" brings together the ultimate superwomen squad.

Though the song itself -- about a man who doesn't sound like he deserves to keep the company of an awesome woman -- is not exactly a female-empowering anthem, the video brings a mix of celebrities, athletes, and activists together for an ode to strength.

Singer Camila Cabello kicks off the cameos, and they continue with Phoebe Robinson ("2 Dope Queens"), Olympian Aly Raisman (wearing a "Always speak your truth" shirt), Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, YouTube personality Lilly Singh, Muslim Women's Day founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette, Tiffany Haddish, immigration activist Angy Rivera, social justice advocate and comedian Franchesca Ramsey, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Olympian Chloe Kim, Olympic soccer star Alex Morgan, Mary J. Blige, Beanie Feldstein, activist Jackie Fielder, race car driver Danica Patrick, the first elected Somali-American lawmaker Ilhan Omar, Elizabeth Banks, Ashley Graham, and Rita Ora.

Cardi B, who joins Maroon 5 on the song, also appears, as do lead singer Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and his daughter Dusty Rose.

"Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project," Levine tweeted, "honored to share this with you all!"

Watch the video below.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events