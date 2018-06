Elecciones sangrientas en México: más de 100 políticos han sido asesinados durante el proceso electoral

Mason City Clear 83° Hi: 88° Lo: 59° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 81° Hi: 84° Lo: 59° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Austin Clear 81° Hi: 83° Lo: 57° Feels Like: 82° More Weather Charles City Scattered Clouds 86° Hi: 86° Lo: 57° Feels Like: 87° More Weather Rochester Few Clouds 78° Hi: 79° Lo: 54° Feels Like: 80° More Weather

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.