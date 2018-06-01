2 Bears Tranquilized After Being Spotted Roaming Neighborhoods

A bear spent an evening roaming the streets of San Dimas and La Verne and was tranquilized Thursday morning, just hours before another bear would be spotted and tranquilized 40 miles away in La Cañada Flintridge.

Scroll for more content...

The bear in La Verne was first spotted Wednesday night as it searched for food in Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and then Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in San Dimas before heading over for a swim at Damien High School in La Verne.

Several people stopped to take pictures and videos of the 400 to 500-pound bear, which didn't seem to mind, Sgt. Christopher Cadman said. "It seemed to enjoy the attention," he said.

A wildlife official said the bear was not likely to bother anybody, but people should not do anything that "might spook it or make it attack you," Cadman said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials did not search for the bear overnight because crews were worried that if they tranquilized it in the dark the bear could run off and disappear, Sheriff's Department Sgt. Wong said.

The bear turned up again Thursday morning as it was spotted running through a neighborhood in La Verne. It eventually climbed up a tree, where it stayed for a couple of hours and even took a short nap.

Officials eventually shot the bear with a tranquilizer dart and followed it to a driveway where it was captured by wildlife crews.

Later in the day, another bear was spotted in La Cañada Flintridge and nearby schools were put on lockdown, officials said.

After being found in a backyard, the bear started climbing a tree on Burgoyne Avenue shortly before it was tranquilized by authorities a little before 3 p.m.

In La Verne, officials said it was not uncommon to see bears this time of the year, although Cadman said it was a first for him and others he spoke to in the department.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the name of the high school. The story has been updated.