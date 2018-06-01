Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger on Denver interstate

Police say a driver for the ridesharing service Uber shot and killed a passenger in their car in Denver early Friday.

The shooting occurred a little before 3 a.m. on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard.

Police said the driver shot the passenger, an adult male, multiple times after getting into some kind of altercation inside the vehicle. According to emergency dispatch communications, the driver called 911 to report the shooting.

Officers on the scene attempted to perform CPR on the passenger but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neither the driver nor the passenger has been identified. Police said the driver is being interviewed at the police department headquarters.

Police are working to confirm whether the driver was working and whether the passenger was a paying customer at the time of the shooting.

The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed while police investigate the shooting. Officers said the interstate would be closed through the morning rush hour.

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this case at about 2:45 a.m. at I-25 and University.