Rod Blagojevich's wife appeals to President Trump to help her husband

The wife of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich made an emotional appeal to President Donald Trump to help her husband on Thursday, saying in an interview on Fox News that the President is "compassionate" and "knows how important it is that my husband gets home to be a father to our daughters."

Earlier in the day, the President suggested to reporters that he is thinking about commuting Blagojevich's sentence. The former Democratic governor was convicted on public corruption charges in 2011 and sentenced to a 14-year federal prison term.

Patti Blagojevich said on Fox News that her husband and the rest of their family "are all so grateful that the President is thinking of us."

She added that "we know that President Trump is a kind man, he's compassionate, he has always been kind to my family. He knows how important it is that my husband gets home to be a father to our daughters, that we can't help but to be hopeful."

In making her appeal, Blagojevich's wife also suggested that there are similarities between her husband and the President.

"The same people that did this to my family ... these same people are trying to do the same thing that they did to my husband, just on a much larger scale," she said. "They were emboldened. They took down a governor and now they've got their sights much higher."

It was not immediately clear who she was referring to, though CNN has previously reported that Blagojevich's conviction has ties to former FBI Director James Comey, who the President abruptly fired last year.

Patrick Fitzgerald, who is now a member of Comey's legal team, served as a US attorney when Blagojevich was arrested in 2008 and said at the time that the then-governor had engaged in "what we can only describe as a political corruption crime spree."

Trump announced one pardon Thursday and said he was considering two others.

On Thursday, the President announced his decision to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance law in 2014. Trump also floated the possibility of issuing a pardon to Martha Stewart, in addition to Rod Blagojevich. Stewart was convicted in 2004 for obstruction of justice and lying to investigators.