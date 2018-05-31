Clear

Valet damages 3 vehicles trying to park Porsche

A hotel valet in Sydney managed to wedge a guest's Porsche Carrera under an SUV and ram a second parked car against a row of metal bollards.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 7:21 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 7:21 PM

Scroll for more content...

If you think you had a tough morning at work, spare a thought for this hotel valet in Sydney.

Tasked with parking a Porsche Carrera for a hotel guest, he managed to wedge it under the SUV parked in front, and ram a second parked car against a row of metal bollards.

"I saw the valet hit the car in front from a parked position," said Jonathan Bouzaid, who watched events unfold and posted photos to Instagram.

"He then must have panicked and hit the accelerator causing the Porsche to go further under the orange car and pushing the white car into the bollards," Bouzaid said.

"I think the valet wasn't aware of the power that you get when starting a Porsche," he added. The luxurious Porsche Carrera can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than five seconds, according to the company's website.

The valet had to be cut free from the wreckage but wasn't hurt and was sent home to rest, said Camilla Cooper, a spokeswoman from the Hyatt Regency hotel in central Sydney.

She said the accident happened just after 8 a.m. local time, and damaged of all three vehicles involved.

The incident's being investigated, and the hotel is working with the owner of the car to settle insurance.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events