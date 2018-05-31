Clear

Bannon's advice to Trump on Rosenstein

Steve Bannon tells Fareed Zakaria what conditions he'd set for firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Posted: May. 31, 2018
Updated: May. 31, 2018

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be ordered to turn over all documents associated with a controversial FBI source who President Donald Trump has accused of spying on his campaign.

And if Rosenstein were to refuse, Bannon said, he would fire him.

"You turn over every document, and if he doesn't turn it over, you give him 24 hours. If he doesn't turn it over, I would fire him, and that's not obstruction of justice," Bannon told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "That's giving a law enforcement officer a direct order to turn over documents to Capitol Hill, and if he doesn't do it, I would fire him."

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is being run by Robert Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the FBI planted a spy in his campaign, and earlier this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration still had "concerns" about the allegations.

"The President still has concerns about whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately having people in his campaign. And certainly the President has concerns about the overall conduct of the FBI when it comes to this process," Sanders said.

The full interview with Bannon, "A Fareed Zakaria Special: The Steve Bannon Interview," will air on CNN Friday at 9 p.m. ET, and again during "Fareed Zakaria GPS" on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

Bannon was fired from the White House last year, after having worked on the campaign and in the administration.

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
