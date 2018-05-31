Clear

Trump pressured Sessions on multiple occasions to overturn recusal

President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions on multiple occasions over the last 14 months to over...

President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions on multiple occasions over the last 14 months to overturn his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, according to a source familiar with the President's demands. The President made the request on several occasions -- each to no avail.

This is in addition to the first request from Trump while in Mar-a-Lago, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Axios first reported that Trump pressured Sessions multiple times.

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
