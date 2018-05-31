President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions on multiple occasions over the last 14 months to overturn his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, according to a source familiar with the President's demands. The President made the request on several occasions -- each to no avail.
Scroll for more content...
This is in addition to the first request from Trump while in Mar-a-Lago, which was first reported by The New York Times.
Axios first reported that Trump pressured Sessions multiple times.
Related Content
- Trump pressured Sessions on multiple occasions to overturn recusal
- Others involved in effort to pressure Sessions to not recuse
- NYT: Trump asked Sessions to rescind recusal
- NYTimes: Mueller learned of Trump attempt to stop Sessions recusal
- Sessions: DOJ policy not to comment on recusals
- NYT: Mueller probing Trump's request that Sessions rescind his recusal from Russia investigation
- Multiple cattle killed when trailer overturns in Harrisonville
- Sessions resumes immigrant legal advice program under pressure from Congress
- Trump denies new FBI director threatened to resign under pressure from Sessions
- New blood pressure guidelines