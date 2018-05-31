Clear

Governor Hickenlooper to sign massive transportation bill Thursday

Posted: May. 31, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 3:30 PM

It was a goal Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper wanted to accomplish at the beginning of the legislative session: fixing transportation funding problems.

On Thursday he will sign off on a bill that would use $645 million dollars from the general fund over the next two years to pay for transportation projects across the state.

An additional $50 million per year will go toward paying down CDOT's $9 billion project backlog for the remaining 18 years.

The governor will travel to Loveland for the bill signing. Immediately after that he'll take part in a celebration for the reopening of US 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon.

The highway opened to traffic last week following five years of work to repair damage from the 2013 floods.

