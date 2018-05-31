Italy's President appoints new populist prime minister

In a remarkable case of political deja vu, Italy's President has appointed Giuseppe Conte, a law professor and political novice, as the country's new prime minister, the secretary of the presidential palace announced Thursday.

President Sergio Mattarella approved Conte's appointment last week -- but the next day rejected the politician's choice of finance minister, forcing Conte, 53, to abandon his attempt to form a government.

Thursday's announcement came a few hours after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement -- the two largest parties after the federal election in March -- said they reached an agreement to form a coalition government, signaling a possible end to the country's months-long political uncertainty.

Conte was summoned to the Quirinale, Italy's presidential palace, Thursday evening, and his appointment announced shortly afterward. The President has also approved a list of cabinet ministers brought by Conte to the palace.

The announcement came soon after Carlo Cottarelli, a former official at the International Monetary Fund who was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to form an interim government earlier this week, relinquished his mandate to make way for Conte.

"A political government is by far the best solution for the country," Cottarelli said after handing his resignation to the President. "It avoids the uncertainty of new elections."

But a populist, euroskeptic government in Europe's fourth-largest economy will likely be met with alarm by other European leaders, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who are both eager to push for further EU political and economic integration.

The League has also faced widespread criticism for xenophobic, anti-immigrant policies reminiscent of those forwarded by far-right parties across Europe, including Germany's AfD and France's National Front.

Just hours before his party announced it would be forming a coalition government, League leader Matteo Salvini posted a video on Facebook appearing to show a man of African origin plucking a pigeon, with the words, "Go home!!!"

The League and Five Star proposed a government led by Conte last week. But Mattarella objected to Conte's choice for the finance ministry -- a euroskeptic candidate whose appointment Mattarella said would alarm investors and have dangerous consequences for Italy's outstanding government debt.

The parties were expected to propose a different candidate for the finance ministry this time around. The country's new government could be sworn in as soon as Friday morning. The new government will also face a confidence vote in parliament, possibly early next week.

A new European crisis?

Italy has not had a government since it went to the polls in March, the longest such period in the country's postwar history.

Since the vote, Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio and Salvini, the League leader, have been locked in talks with Mattarella, but have struggled to form a government.

During the negotiations, the populists ditched some of their most incendiary campaign vows, such as calling for a referendum on whether Italy should abandon the euro or leave the European Union.

Instead they promised a spending and tax-cutting binge that has rattled investors and could contain the seeds of a new European crisis.

Tensions have also risen between the two parties and the President, peaking as Di Maio called for Mattarella's impeachment earlier this week following his rejection of Conte's choice of finance minister, Paolo Savona.

Conte: A political unknown

Born in the southern region of Puglia, Conte lives in Florence where he teaches civil law at the University of Florence.

When he joined the Five Star Movement during the recent election, he said he supported center-left political ideals. He was mentioned as a potential Public Administration minister in the event that the Five Star Movement won a clear majority.

Conte's first nomination as prime minister was briefly called into question after media reports accused him of embellishing parts of his curriculum vitae. Efforts to reach Conte for comment were unsuccessful.

He studied in the United Kingdom and United States, according to his resume, where he perfected his English in order to teach international law. The Five Star movement rejected accusations that Conte embellished his qualifications.

"There's no reference (in his CV) to masters or other university titles, but the simple and accurate description of his work as a scholar and university professor," the movement said in a post on its official blog.