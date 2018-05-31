Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' tight end

Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman's trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need.

Scroll for more content...

Delilah Cassidy, a recent ASU graduate, said she was unaware that American Airlines charges $50 for carry-on bags, and began to cry when the airline employees at Los Angeles International Airport refused to take her cash because they only accept credit or debit card.

As a devastated Cassidy pleaded with the ticket counter workers to not make her miss her flight, she was approached by a gentleman who offered to pay her baggage fee. She initially denied his offer, but he wouldn't take "no" for an answer and simply handed his card to the ticket counter employee.

It wasn't until after Delilah boarded the plane that she realized her "angel," as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.

Cassidy tweeted her experience, which garnered thousands of retweets and national attention.

"I said, 'I'm surprised you helped me with my Bears shirt on.' And he said, 'Awe, no, I don't have anything against the Bears or Bears fans.' And he said, 'You know if it was me in the airport, I would want someone to have done that for me,'" Cassidy recounted.

Cassidy said Gresham wouldn't accept her cash as repayment and only asked her to "pay it forward."

While many of the reactions to Cassidy's Twitter story were complaints about the American Airlines baggage fees, most were people inspired and happy to hear about a stranger's act of kindness.