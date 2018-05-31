Clear

Pilot suffers seizure on Cincinnati-to-Florida flight

An Allegiant Airlines pilot had a seizure during a flight from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday mornin...

An Allegiant Airlines pilot had a seizure during a flight from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday morning, forcing the plane to be diverted, officials said.

Flight 1304 landed safely in Gainesville, Florida, and the pilot was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue District Chief Don Campbell.

Passengers waited in the terminal for a new crew to arrive to fly them the 225 miles to Punta Gorda. Allegiant does not normally fly in or out of Gainesville.

The flight was expected to arrive in Punta Gorda at 1:50 p.m., according to Allegiant.

The plane, an Airbus A320, took off from CVG at 6:59 a.m. and landed in Gainesville at 8:26, according to Flightview.com.

