An Allegiant Airlines pilot had a seizure during a flight from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday morning, forcing the plane to be diverted, officials said.
Flight 1304 landed safely in Gainesville, Florida, and the pilot was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue District Chief Don Campbell.
Passengers waited in the terminal for a new crew to arrive to fly them the 225 miles to Punta Gorda. Allegiant does not normally fly in or out of Gainesville.
The flight was expected to arrive in Punta Gorda at 1:50 p.m., according to Allegiant.
The plane, an Airbus A320, took off from CVG at 6:59 a.m. and landed in Gainesville at 8:26, according to Flightview.com.
Related Content
- Pilot suffers seizure on Cincinnati-to-Florida flight
- Pilot suffers broken arm in small plane
- Pilot: What happened on that Southwest flight
- Heroic Southwest pilot describes fatal flight
- Pilot suffers broken arm in small plane crash
- Angel Flight volunteer pilots fly sick patients to their appointments
- Pilot accused in plot to kidnap, deport Chinese flight student
- Delray Beach doctor saves 9-year-old girl after child has seizure on flight to Mexico
- High-Powered Brain Scan Pinpoints Man's Seizures
- Pilot accused of kidnapping and trying to deport Chinese flight student