Dow drops 250 points on Trump's tariffs

Wall Street is worried about a trade war again.
President Trump's move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union drove the Dow 250 points, or 1% lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were mixed.
Caterpillar was the second-worst performer on the Dow, shedding 2%. Caterpillar executive Amy Campbell warned in March that tariffs would be a "negative" for selling the company's construction and mining equipment.
At the same time, steel and aluminum companies spiked. Trump is placing a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum. The tariffs go into effect at midnight.
Webco, a steel tubing producer, led the charge. It shot up 6%, while US Steel jumped 3% and AK Steel climbed 2%. Nucor, the largest US steel maker, and Steel Dynamics, gained ground as well.
Aluminum companies such as Century Aluminum and Alcoa also got a boost.
