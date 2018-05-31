Comedian Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c***'

Comedian Samantha Bee called White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show "Full Frontal" for failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.

The comment comes in the wake of a national debate about incendiary language in the political arena. Earlier this week, Roseanne Barr's hit television show was abruptly canceled after she made a racist reference on Twitter to former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

"Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it's the inciting incident in almost every movie we've ever cared about," Bee said during her monologue, presenting Obama-era photos of undocumented children sleeping in cages.

After Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her and her child amid resurfaced reports that undocumented children are being separated from their families when they are apprehended by immigration authorities, Bee referenced Barr's recent tweet.

"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee said. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c***!"

"He listens to you," she added. "Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?"

Both CNN and TBS, which hosts Bee's show, are owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Bee's language was "vile and vicious."

"The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network," Sanders said.

Messages left with representatives for TBS were not immediately returned.

Sanders' response is notably stronger than her public reaction to Barr's comments. Asked about the former ABC star's remarks at Wednesday's White House briefing, Sanders said neither Trump nor the White House were defending them, which she called "inappropriate," but she also insisted the administration was owed an apology from the network for airing derogatory comments about the White House.

"The President is pointing to the hypocrisy in the media saying the most horrible things about this President and nobody addresses it," Sanders told reporters at Wednesday's press briefing.

Bee frequently uses foul language while performing. She used the obscene word to describe President Woodrow Wilson during her "Not the White House Correspondents Dinner" TBS special last year.