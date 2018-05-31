Trump hits Canada, Mexico, EU with steep tariffs

Scroll for more content...

Wall Street is worried about a trade war again.

President Trump's move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union drove the Dow lower by 200 points on Thursday, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were mixed.

Trump is placing a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum. The tariffs will go into effect at midnight.

Investors fear that trade restrictions will raise costs and dent profits for companies that rely on the materials to produce their goods.

Wall Street is also bracing for Canada, Mexico or the EU to target US industries with retaliatory tariffs. And the Trump administration is pushing ahead with plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods as punishment for intellectual property theft.

"Uncertainty surrounding tariffs on Chinese imports is a source of concern for some retailers that have operations overseas or use imported goods," the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said in a report on Wednesday.

The stock market has had a difficult week. The Dow lost nearly 400 points on Tuesday on fears that political turmoil in Italy could bring chaos in the eurozone. It made up almost all of that loss on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 27 out of 30 companies on the Dow lost ground.

Caterpillar was the third-worst performer, shedding 2%. Caterpillar executive Amy Campbell warned in March that tariffs would be a "negative" for selling the company's construction and mining equipment overseas.

Banks also struggled. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase fell as investors sought a haven in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury dropped slightly to 2.84%. Lower yields make it more difficult for banks to make money from loan interest.

At the same time, steel and aluminum stocks spiked. The tariffs are designed to make US companies' products more competitive against foreign steel.

Webco, a steel tubing producer, led the charge, shooting up 6%. US Steel jumped 3% and AK Steel climbed 1%. Nucor, the largest American steel maker, Steel Dynamics also gained.

Aluminum companies such as Century Aluminum and Alcoa also got a boost. Century moved ahead 4%.

Steel prices have already been rising for months, and companies have rushed to squeeze in imports before the trade barriers take effect.

Tariffs will boost US manufacturers, Moody's analyst Michael Corelli predicted.

"Reduced imports or higher imported steel prices will lead to stronger domestic demand, increased domestic steel prices and greater cash flow generation for US steel producers," he said in an email.