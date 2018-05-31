Clear

9-year-old NJ boy has best handwriting in the country

A 9-year-old New Jersey boy went head-to-head with a quarter-million other kids -- and beat them allEdbert Aqu...

Posted: May. 31, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 11:40 AM

A 9-year-old New Jersey boy went head-to-head with a quarter-million other kids -- and beat them all

Scroll for more content...

Edbert Aquino, of Fairview, won the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, making him the third-grader with the best penmanship in the country.

"I really didn't expect it," Aquino said.

His national trophy is almost as tall as him. He first competed at the state level and won.

Aquino's cursive skills are spot-on perfect when compared side-by-side to the examples kids are copying inside Lori Solan's third-grade class at Our Lady of Grace School in Fairview.

"He pays very close attention to detail and I think thats what allows his handwriting to look the way it does," Solan said.

Aquino said the key to success is concentration.

"I ignore all the other things, like if I hear some sort of (noise), I turn my head and come back," he said.

Aquino earned $1,000 for his school to put toward education materials, as well as a cash prize of $500 that he got to take home.

"I will for now save it because something might come up that my parents might need, I might need, so I'll always have that money in case," Aquino said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events