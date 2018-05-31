CNN obtains video of elusive Saudi prince

Scroll for more content...

Saudi Arabia released video purporting to show Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a meeting on Tuesday amid recent speculation about his whereabouts.

The kingdom provided CNN with video that it said showed the crown prince chairing a Council of Economic Affairs and Development meeting in Jeddah on May 29. State-run television aired video of the same meeting.

CNN is unable to verify when the video was shot.

The video was released amid speculation about the crown prince's well-being following reports of gunfire near the royal palaces in Riyadh on April 21.

State-run SPA media said at the time that an unauthorized, recreational drone flew over the area, prompting security personnel to deal with the situation in an unspecified manner. Social media videos seemed to show an attempt at shooting down the drone.

The royal palaces of Riyadh are known for their high security.

There were no casualties, and King Salman was not at his palace at the time, Reuters reported, citing a senior Saudi official. But the incident led to speculation online about a possible coup attempt and questions about the whereabouts of the king and crown prince.

Since the April 21 incident, the kingdom has released various stills showing the crown prince carrying out official duties. The images contain no timestamp or marker to indicate when they were taken.

The crown prince, known casually as "MBS," is spearheading an ambitious plan to reform and transform the Saudi economy by 2030.