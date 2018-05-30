Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tractor-trailer spills 9,000 gallons of gasoline

A tractor-trailer crashed in Linden Wednesday, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline and forcing a partial closure of Ro...

Posted: May. 30, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:08 PM

A tractor-trailer crashed in Linden Wednesday, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline and forcing a partial closure of Route 1/9, according to police.

Scroll for more content...

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn on southbound Route 1/9 at Stiles Street when the vehicle turned onto its side, officials with the Linden Police Department said.

The tanker then burst, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline on the roadway.

Route 1/9 is now closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and South Wood Avenue.

Union County Hazmat personnel are working to coordinate the cleanup efforts.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released, police said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events