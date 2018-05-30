Sanders: Still cause for concern over FBI 'spy'

Scroll for more content...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration continues to have "concerns" about unfounded allegations that the FBI planted a spy in the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Pressed about the allegations after a prominent House Republican said the FBI acted appropriately during the campaign, Sanders defended President Donald Trump's position and said he has broader concerns about the FBI beyond the "spy" allegations.

"Clearly there's still cause for concern that needs to be looked at," Sanders said. "The President's concerned about the matter and we're going to continue to follow the issue."

Sanders said Trump remains concerned both about the FBI's use of a confidential source -- which Trump has branded a "spy" -- during the campaign and about the "overall conduct of the FBI."

"The President still has concerns about whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately having people in his campaign. and certainly the President has concerns about the overall conduct of the FBI when it comes to this process," Sanders said.

Sanders also pointed out that the former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was fired "for misconduct," though there is no indication his firing was related to the FBI's use of a confidential source during the campaign.

Sanders faced the questions after House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, who also serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said the FBI acted appropriately in the course of its investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday evening, addressing a classified briefing he received from the Justice Department.

Still, Sanders said the White House would "like to see this fully looked into."