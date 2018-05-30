North Korean ex-spy chief arrives in US for Pompeo meeting

A top North Korean official has arrived in New York, as Pyongyang and Washington work to see if a summit can still go forward between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol landed at New York's JFK International Airport and his motorcade has departed, according to a law enforcement source. Kim is in New York for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, becoming the most senior North Korean official to visit the US since 2000.

Pompeo and Kim will be discussing preparations for the on-again off-again summit between their leaders and will have dinner Wednesday night.

At the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the officials' "conversation is going to be focused on denuclearization of the peninsula as well as the summit that will take place in Singapore."

And she added that the administration is still aiming for a June 12 meeting. Referring to denuclearization, Sanders said that, "as long as that is part of the discussion, we're going to focus on the June 12" date. "We are preparing and expect that to take place on June 12 and if not," she said, "we'll be ready on July 12."

Over the weekend, Kim Jong Un called an impromptu meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the Demilitarized Zone and reiterated his commitment to denuclearizing.

Pompeo and Kim's high-level discussions come as a US delegation extended its meetings with North Korean officials "for at least another day," according to a source familiar with US-North Korean relations.

The US delegation, led by Philippines Ambassador Sung Kim, had been meeting their North Korean counterparts at the Demilitarized Zone since Monday.

Sanders said Wednesday the delegation's talks along the Korean Demilitarized Zone have been "positive" and that preparation was continuing apace for the summit.

"The readout from these meetings has been positive," Sanders said.

It's a remarkable turn-around given that the talks nearly fell apart last week when Trump said he was calling off the June 12 meeting in Singapore. The White House said in a background briefing that North Korean officials hadn't answered their calls, frustrating their attempts to plan for the meeting.

But they also complained about a senior North Korean foreign ministry official's comments after he dismissed Vice President Mike Pence as a "political dummy."

Pence had drawn a comparison between the administration's hopes for North Korea and the "Libya model," which could be a reference to starkly different things. It could be read as a way for the country to divest itself of nuclear weapons, or seen as a reference to the overthrowing and killing of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Kim Yong Chol is a powerful surrogate for Kim Jong Un. The vice chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, he is the top official in charge of relations between North and South Korea and has been present in all recent high-level meetings with South Korea.

He is also a former head of North Korea's Reconnaissance Bureau, an espionage and special operations organization. He is believed to have been involved in a torpedo attack that sank the South Korean warship Cheonan in 2010, killing 46 South Korean sailors.